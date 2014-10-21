Are these really the most fascinating people in the world? Barbara Walters returns to TV on Dec. 14 for her annual "Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014," and she's already released a few names on her list.

Neil Patrick Harris, Oprah Winfrey, Chelsea Handler and Scarlett Johansson are among this year's most fascinating people, according to Walters, and more stars will be announced shortly.

What's more of a surprise than some of the people who've made the list (ScarJo, really?) is that Walters swore last year was her last time she'd do one of these specials. "I know we said last year was our last, but there are just too many fascinating people out there," she explained herself to ABC News. "And you never pass up the opportunity to interview Oprah, Neil, Chelsea or Scarlett."

The journalist and former host of The View has been doing her 10 Most Fascinating People interviews since 1993, and this past year's list included Hillary Clinton, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence.

While she's reprising her special, Walters has yet to return to "The View" panel.

Do you agree with Walters' most fascinating people so far?

