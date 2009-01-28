Neil Patrick Harris Reveals Costar's Engagement
Entertainment Tonight.Neil Patrick Harris reveals the engagement plans of one of his costars while at a panel discussion for "How I Met Your Mother."Harris says his current on-screen lover, Cobie Smulders, is engaged to actor Taran Killam. "She's engaged to Taran, who's in the front row, who's one of the luckier men in the world," he says of his costar's fiancé."[Cobie] is not only beautiful but accessible, funny [and] talented," Harris continued.In addition to walking down the aisle, Cobie is also pregnant along with her costar Alyson Hannigan -- but the cast and crew say that won't be written into the show.CBS' "HIMYM" airs on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.
