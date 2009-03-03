Entertainment Tonight.

"How I Met Your Mother" star Neil Patrick Harris has been named the host of 7th Annual "TV Land Awards."

Patrick will preside over the ninety-minute extravaganza, which honors legendary artists from the entertainment industry, features star musical performances, reunites some of the most iconic celebrity TV casts and -- the fan favorite -- spotlights the year's most-talked-about events in the perennial "TV Land Awards" parody.

"Neil is a dynamic and versatile actor who has won the hearts of fans and critics alike," says Larry W. Jones, president, TV Land. "Over the past 20 years, Neil has continued to reinvent himself with memorable roles on television, on Broadway and in film. He brings a great sense of humor and quick wit to the table and we are thrilled to have him as our host."

Catch Neil hosting the 7th Annual "TV Land Awards" from L.A.'s Gibson Ampitheater when the show airs in TV Land PRIME on Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.