Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka successfully continue to give us #FamilyGoals.

The "How I Met Your Mother" star shared a seriously adorable photo on Instagram on Oct. 12 of their twins celebrating their legen... wait for it... dary 5th birthday -- and yes, they are already 5!

In the photo, Harper looking nothing short of a beautiful princess in a sparkly dress, tiara and what appeared to be a body jewel on her forehead. Gideon looked like a stud in a mock tuxedo and king crown -- AKA the kiddos looked exactly like any child should at their birthday party.

"Happy 5th birthday to Gideon and Harper, the two greatest kids in all the land! (Cakes created and decorated by their fathers)," Neil said in the caption.

The 42-year-old actor than shared close-up shots of each of the cakes' detailing, which involved "droids fighting princesses." Duh.

Neil and David were married in Italy in 2014 and welcomed the twins via surrogate in 2010.