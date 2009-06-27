NEW YORK (AP) -- Television networks scheduled tributes to Michael Jackson over the weekend and beyond for viewers who wanted to remember the singer's life and music.

Here are some of the highlights, all times EDT:

—MTV airs "A Celebration of Michael Jackson on MTV" at 10 p.m. Saturday, followed by "King of Videos: Michael Jackson" at 11 p.m. The latter is also scheduled for MTV2 at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Jackson was one of MTV's seminal artists from the days it was music-focused.

—TV One will show the five-hour miniseries "The Jacksons: An American Dream" at 7 p.m. Saturday. A one-hour documentary "The Life & Times of Michael Jackson" will air Sunday at 7 p.m.

—Fuse will air a continuous Michael Jackson tribute Saturday during daytime hours until 5 p.m.

—CNN's Don Lemon anchors a documentary "Michael Jackson: Man in the Mirror" that will air both Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

—The Biography Channel will show its Jackson biography at 10 p.m. Saturday.

—Fox will repeat its "American Idol" show that featured Jackson's music at 8 p.m. Monday.

—E! Entertainment is preparing a one-hour Jackson documentary that will air Wednesday at 10 p.m.

—On radio, Sirius XM Satellite Radio is devoting two channels that will air Jackson music continuously over the weekend through Monday night. They will be located on Sirius channel 51 and XM channel 62.