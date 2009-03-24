NEW YORK (AP) -- Nobel laureate's Al Gore's follow-up to his best-selling "An Inconvenient Truth," originally planned for last spring, is coming out this fall with a new title.

Publisher Rodale Books announced Tuesday that the former vice president's book, "Our Choice," will be released in November, printed on 100 percent recycled paper. The book, which proposes solutions to the global warming crisis documented in "Inconvenient Truth," was called "The Path to Survival" when first announced two years ago.

"An Inconvenient Truth" was published in 2006 and was a companion book to the Academy Award-winning documentary of the same name.