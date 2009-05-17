Dumped by Jason Mesnick on the last season of The Bachelor, Jillian Harris is ready to find The One.

"I definitely know that falling in love is very, very possible," third-place finisher Harris -- who gets a second chance at love as this season's Bachelorette -- tells Extra. "And I'm obviously in a very good mood right now.

"[My fear going into this was] what if I don't fall in love? What if I get to the end of it and I don't feel the way I'm supposed to feel? Is it really possible?" Harris, 29, continues. "But I can say that that is not a problem. I'm definitely feeling the way I wanted to feel in this situation."

Though Harris, a restaurant designer from Canada, has admittedly moved on in her search for love, she says Mesnick encouraged her to do the show.

"Jason was helping me quite a bit to make up my mind to do this," Harris reveals to Us. "He is somebody that I talked to and he really supported me. I had to sort of cut off my relationship with Jason [to do the show], but it's temporary, and I will definitely be friends with him after all of this is over."

How will the fan-favorite's spin-off series, kicking off May 18 on ABC, differ from the controversial last season of The Bachelor?

"I don't need my dad to see any more hot tub scenes!" Harris jokes.