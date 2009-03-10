Entertainment Tonight.

If you seek info about the latest Britney Spears music video -- debuting this Thursday -- you've come to the right place. ET has all the details.

The music video for "If U Seek Amy," another hit tune off Britney's chart-toping album Circus, premieres on March 12 at 11 a.m. EST. The highly anticipated vid will premiere exclusively for 24 hours on the Virgin Mobile USA Web site, as well as on Britney.com and BritneySpears.com, and will then be released widely and be sharable by viewers.

"Virgin Mobile Presents the Circus Starring Britney Spears," currently touring through the U.S., kicked off its planned 31 dates in the U.S. on New Orleans on March 3.