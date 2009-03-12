Entertainment Tonight.

What did Mandy Moore wear to her wedding with musician Ryan Adams on Tuesday? And were any tears shed? Read on to find out.

The couple dressed casual for their ceremony, held in a chapel in Savannah, Georgia, says People.com. The Web site says Mandy, 24, wore a lacy tea-length dress and flat sandals, while Ryan, 34, slipped into tight jeans, a T-shirt, sport coat and sneakers.

"She was thrilled to be getting married," the couple's pastor tells People.com of Mandy. "She was giddy but not in a childish way. She was obviously so happy." The pastor adds that reps for the couple asked him to officiate the wedding just one day earlier.

The site says Mandy and Ryan held hands and swapped silver rings during the eight-minute ceremony, and Mandy got teary-eyed as she said "I do."