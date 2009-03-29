New Details on Madonna's Adoption Proceedings
Entertainment Tonight
Madonna appeared a the court house Monday in Malawi but now it seems the singer will have to wait to find out if she can adopt a second child.
A court official tells the Associated Press, Madonna's adoption application has been adjourned until Friday.
According to the official the singer is looking to adopt a 4-year-old girl from the South African country.
