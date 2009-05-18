Check it out, Twilight fans: the New Moon poster has hit the web.

The poster shows Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart brooding in a dark forest.

The stars will present the first clip of the vampire sequel at the MTV Movie Awards at the end of this month.

"Fans can tune in to the show to see sneak peeks from the most highly anticipated movies of the year," the show's producer Mark Burnett told E! News. "These clips have never been seen before and we're very excited that The Twilight Saga: New Moon is one of them."

New Moon hits theaters November 20.

