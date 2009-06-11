NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Philharmonic has elected a new chairman.

Gary W. Parr was elected chairman of the board of directors of the Philharmonic-Symphon y Society of New York Inc. on Thursday. He assumes his new position on Sept. 24.

Parr succeeds Paul B. Guenther, who has held the post since September 1996. As chairman, Parr will serve as the society's chief volunteer officer.

Parr was elected to the board in March. He holds degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Northwestern University and now serves as deputy chairman of the investment bank Lazard.