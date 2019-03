Has the truth finally come out? Did Jay-Z and Beyonce split up for a year? Was Rihanna the reason for Jay's infamous elevator spat with sister-in-law Solange?

All those things are true, according to an explosive new unauthorized biography by best-selling writer J Randy Taraborrelli titled "Becoming Beyonce: The Untold Story."

According to the book, Beyonce and Jay-Z, who had started dating in 2000, allegedly took a break in 2005 due to Rihanna.

At that time, Jay scouted RiRi, who was then 17 years old, and managed the launch of her debut single "Pon De Replay." A short time later, rumors started circulating that the then 35-year-old was having an affair with Rihanna.

The rumors, though, were all concocted by RiRi's publicist Jonathan Hay to boost the singer's first single, J Randy reports.

"It was all a stunt," Jonathan said and has admitted several times in other interviews.

According to the biography, Jay-Z only had one complaint when the story broke.

"Dude, she's a minor!" he allegedly said.

While Bey thought the situation was a lot was worst.

"Beyonce didn't know what to make of this, and it actually ended up breaking them up for a time," J Randy told Entertainment Tonight. "They spent maybe a year apart from each other because Beyonce just wasn't sure of what to make of the situation with Rihanna."

Despite the reported split, the power couple reunited; and once Beyonce put on a ring on it, Jay-Z put his cheating days behind him.

"He is basically nothing at all -- and I mean absolutely nothing -- like what you would expect him to be," a source told J Randy.

"Sure he has the swagger, he has the bad boy vibe, he has the dangerous gangster thing. But when it came to Beyonce Knowles, all that s--- had pretty much melted away by 2007. Everyone could see that she was his biggest concern."

But the issues with Rihanna weren't quite over.

The singer allegedly was the reason for the infamous fight between Jay-Z and his sister-in-law Solange Knowles at the 2014 Met Gala after-party at the Standard Hotel.

According to the new book, Solange attacked Jay because he wanted to party with Rihanna and Beyonce wasn't having it.

"People told me that there was a whispered argument that night having to do with Jay wanting to go to a party [for] Rihanna," J Randy told ET. "Beyonce did what Beyonce does. She laid down the law... it was a whispered married couple's argument that would've gone by completely unnoticed had not Solange overheard it."

But what about now? The author says, "It's safe to say that Rihanna and Beyonce are friends."

Despite the alleged turbulence, Jay-Z and Beyonce tied the knot in 2008 and have one child together, 3-year-old Blue Ivy.