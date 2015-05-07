Sorry Tom Hiddleston fan girls -- looks like the much-loved actor is getting cozy with "Avengers" star Elizabeth Olsen.

According to Us Weekly, the 34-year-old "Thor" actor and the 26-year-old younger sister of the Olsen twins have been "hooking up."

"It's casual," an insider tells the magazine. " ... But they do make sure to text when they're apart."

The pair reportedly got close while playing husband and wife in their upcoming biopic, "I Saw The Light," in which Hiddleston plays singer-songwriter Hank Williams. They also, of course, have the Marvel connection -- the British actor plays Loki in the "Avengers" and "Thor" films, while Elizabeth made her debut as the Scarlet Witch in "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

Olsen called off her engagement to actor Boyd Holbrook in January.

"She wants to make a new life for herself," the source says. "She's having fun."

