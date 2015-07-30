The amount of jokes that must be exchanged when Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer hang out are unfathomable.

Hollywood's sweethearts enjoyed a summer day out on the waves, and Schumer had to Instagram the good times along with a few one-liners.

Posting a group shot that included Lawrence, the Trainwreck star quoted former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in her caption. "Binders of women," she wrote.

Schumer also posted a pic of her and the 24-year-old Oscar winner sharing a jet ski. Lawrence looks to be driving, which would explain why the 34-year-old comedian captioned the pic: "JLaw #maniac."

The Inside Amy Schumer star is clearly a fan of The Hunger Games actress. On July 9, she posted a video of her excited reaction to Lawrence just saying her name during an interview.

"My reaction to Jennifer Lawrence saying my name at comicon. Vid by #roadmanager," she tweeted.

This isn't the first comedian we've seen Lawrence hanging out with this summer. However, she became a bit more of a fangirl upon meeting Bill Murray at San Diego's Comic-Con.

"I kind of spoke to [Murray] through Woody Harrelson. I would send emails to Woody, mostly when I was drunk, of things I always wanted to say to Bill Murray. So he received them. So just the fact that Bill Murray knows that I exist was part one," Lawrence told reporters, during The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 press conference. "Part two, he wanted to speak to me. And he like, mentioned something about us working together, I don't know! I'm excited about that, that was cool."

We wouldn't mind watching a comedy starring Lawrence, Murray and Schumer!

