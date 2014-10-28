First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage. Leighton Meester is approaching adulthood in that order.

The 29-year-old "Gossip Girl" married "O.C." heartthrob Adam Brody this past February, and now, she tells Nylon magazine that she's looking to start a family. 'Most people I know are starting to get married. It'll be kids next,' she revealed of her plans in lieu of her 30th birthday next April 9th. 'I like the grownup stuff. I like having a house. I've got dogs.'

Her desire to be more "grown up" has also seeped into her professional life. 'I started [Gossip Girl] when I was so young, and once it was over, I wanted to do things that were more exciting and challenging and more me -- more my adult taste,' she told the publication. 'Of course, that's said with nothing but gratitude and love for that experience in that time of my life.'

Speaking of more mature content, Meester's next role has her starring alongside Community's Gillian Jacobs and her 34-year-old husband in a romantic comedy called "Life Partners." The story follows two codependent best friends -- one straight girl, one lesbian -- and the man who comes between them. If we learned anything from Meester's role as Blair Waldorf on "Gossip Girl," it's that she knows how to maneuver a love triangle.

"Life Partners" hits theaters Nov. 6, 2014.