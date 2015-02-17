Nicholas Brendon was arrested for felony grand theft and criminal mischief after refusing to pay for his hotel expenses at the Hilton in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star, in town for the Shock Pop Comic-Con event, allegedly got drunk, trashed his room, fell asleep in a hotel employee’s office, and refused to take care of his bill.

Gossip Cop has confirmed with law enforcement officials that Brendon was arrested and charged (see his mug shot at right) after damaging his room to the tune of $450 and racking up a $380 food and beverage bill that he refused to pay. Before his arrest, Brendon had tweeted about Shock Pop organizers failing to provide him with a per diem or ride to the airport.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Brendon was arrested last October at a comic-related event in Boise, Idaho. The actor was busted for “malicious injury to property” and resisting and obstructing officers of the law after causing a disturbance at his hotel.

Brendon is best known for playing Xander Harris on “Buffy,” and has since had a recurring role on “Criminal Minds.” Last week, he announced that he and wife Moonda Tee were splitting after only four months of marriage.