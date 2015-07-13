Nicholas Brendon has decided to check himself into rehab again after he recently smashed a woman’s apartment window out with his bare hands. The “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” star supposedly got into an argument with a woman on July 3, and broke her window before fleeing. Police later found Brendon wandering in an alley near the woman’s home with blood dripping from his hands.

According to TMZ, the troubled actor was briefly hospitalized to treat his wounds before he willingly checked himself into rehab again. Brendon was not arrested for the iwindow-smashing incident.

It’s been a rocky year for Brendon. As Gossip Cop reported, the actor split from his wife Moonda Tee in February after only four months of marriage. He was also arrested on several occasions at different Florida hotels, where he was staying for conventions.

As Gossip Cop noted, a few days after Brendon announced his breakup from Tee, he was arrested at a Hilton hotel in Fort Lauderdale for allegedly trashing his room and refusing to pay his bill. Brendon was arrested again in Tallahassee in March for a similar incident while he attending the ATL*Con pop culture convention. A few days following that arrest, Brendon explained that his bizarre behavior was a result of him suffering from depression and not taking his medication.