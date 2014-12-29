Nick Cannon says he does NOT have a new album that disses estranged wife Mariah Carey, taking to Twitter to hit back at the rumors after speculation heated up that he had recorded revenge songs in the wake of their separation.

Some of the claims seem to stem from rapper-producer Mally Mall, who recently told paparazzi that Cannon is “talking about Mariah on the records. There’s going to be a lot of controversy.” According to Cannon, however, that’s just not true, and he even called out Vibe for spreading the story.

“Vibe, I rock with yall too tough to allow you to report false silliness. There is no album or songs!” wrote Cannon. He continued, “I will never say anything negative about @MariahCarey We are forever a family rooted in love. I am always an open book but Personal matters are just that ‘Personal.’ So please respect my family and respect the process.”

Cannon added, “In other words, all you vultures and bottom feeders searching for a story can go #ChokeYourself #Ncredible.” The “America’s Got Talent” host went on to share quotes, such as, “Those with the most opinions often have the fewest facts,” and “What others think about me is really none of my business.”

He concluded, “I have no problem being painted as the bad guy. I got tough skin. Keep going! I just pray we ALL can move forward in the new year.” The remarks are in line with Cannon’s Twitter rant from September, in which he slammed “false” and “negative” tabloid reports surrounding his and Carey’s impending divorce, and express his continuing love for her.