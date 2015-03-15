Nick Cannon‘s completed back tattoo pays tribute to his kids with Mariah Carey… while entirely covering up the reference to his estranged wife.

Cannon infamously had “MARIAH” inked on to his upper back in 2008 as a wedding gift in Carey’s honor. The couple, however, separated last year after six years of marriage, and Cannon began covering it up last fall. The “America’s Got Talent” host first had the text turned into a big new crucifix design. But, as Gossip Cop reported, after photos of the new ink leaked last October, Cannon admitted he was disappointed.

“I was leaving the gym, going into the studio, just having had that work done, and they got me,” Cannon told Meredith Vieira about the paparazzi photo of the work in progress. “It’s going to be a big reveal but it’s not finished. It’s halfway done.” He further told “Entertainment Tonight,” “I’m not even half way done with it. That’s what kind of made me mad, because everybody was like, ‘He’s showing off his tattoo!’… Trust me, when it’s done, y’all ain’t going to be able to pay me to keep my shirt on. Right now, it’s not finished.”

Now several months later, tattoo artist Bobby Serna posted on Instagram last week that Cannon was having his “final session to wrap up the back project.” Cannon’s associate Pep Williams documented the entire process, which will be featured in an upcoming issue of Urban Ink magazine. He posted photos of the finished look on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that Cannon’s entire back is now covered, instead of just the upper portion. The cross now has a cherub on both sides of it, to represent Cannon’s 3-year-old kids Moroccan and Monroe.

Beneath the elaborate design is text that reads, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do..” The whole project reportedly took 30 painful hours to complete at the Grande Delux tattoo parlor in Covina, Calif. See the photos that Serna and Williams took on TMZ, and pick up Urban Ink on March 24 to see the rest.