Nick Gordon cries over Bobbi Kristina Brown and Whitney Houston in the first promo from his emotional “Dr. Phil” interview.

In the 30-second teaser, Gordon is seen crying on an Atlanta hotel room couch next to his mom Michelle as Dr. Phil sits across from them. He sobs, “I miss Krissi and Whitney so much… I want them back!” At another point, Gordon tearfully declares, “I hate Bobby Brown.”

The clip also features Dr. Phil predicting Gordon could be “dead inside a week” if “left to his own devices.” When the sit-down turns into more of an intervention, Gordon tells the TV personality, “Get the point. I’m getting frustrated.” Dr. Phil says to Gordon, “I want you to go straight to rehab,” prompting Gordon to say, “I’m done with the interview,” before storming off.

As Gossip Cop reported, Gordon ultimately did enter a treatment facility following the taping. He also allegedly punched two “Dr. Phil” staffers, according to TMZ, and was wasted during the meeting. There have been numerous claims that Gordon and Brown were abusing drugs before her medical emergency, which is still under investigation as the 21-year-old remains in a medically-induced coma.

Gordon and Bobby Brown have clashed on whether he is permitted to visit Brown in the hospital, with the two releasing warring statements through their attorneys in recent weeks. The Houston and Brown families reportedly blame Gordon for Brown’s health crisis. The “Dr. Phil” interview will be broadcast on Wednesday, March 11.