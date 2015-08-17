Nick Gordon has allegedly posted his first tweet since the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown.

According to several reports, Gordon took to Twitter on Monday, three weeks after Brown’s death, to write that he will always love her. “I look at our pics sometimes it makes me smile sometimes I cry @REALbkBrown #happymemories,” Gordon supposedly tweeted from his private Twitter account. He reportedly added, “I’m so happy/blessed that I had @REALbkBrown in my life. I will always & forever love you.”

Gossip Cop could not verify the authenticity of the tweets because Gordon now only allows pre-approved followers to view his feed. As Gossip Cop previously reported, Gordon was banned from attending Brown’s funeral and burial earlier this month. He was also accused in an amended lawsuit filed by Brown’s conservator Bedelia Hargrove of giving the 22-year-old a “toxic cocktail” shortly before she was found face-down in the tub at her Roswell, Georgia home on January 31.

The amended suit, filed earlier this month, stated Gordon was allegedly on a “cocaine and drinking binge” the night before Brown was found. It also claims the pair got into an argument when Gordon accused Brown of cheating on him. Supposedly, he called her a “bitch” and “whore,” and then “dragged her to the bathroom” and “put her face-down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage.” Hargrove initially filed the lawsuit last month, alleging Gordon also beat up Brown and stole money from her.

Now considered a wrongful death suit, Gordon is being asked for $10 million in damages.