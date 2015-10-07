Nick Gordon, boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, is attempting to halt a wrongful death lawsuit filed against him asking the court to delay proceedings in the wake of potentially facing criminal murder charges.

The new court papers were filed after it was reported on Oct. 5 that the district attorney allegedly convened a secret grand jury to bring possible murder charges against Gordon.

The fliling, which was an effort to delay proceedings in the $40 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by Bobbi Kristina's conservator, Bedelia C. Hargrove, claims loved ones of Bobbi Kristina have "publicly lynched" the public's opinion of him, which will not "justly allow Mr. Gordon to defend not only his freedom, but salvage what is left of his character," according to TheWrap.

Bobbi Kristina was found facedown and unresponsive in her bathtub in Georgia on Jan. 31, spent nearly six months in a coma before dying on July 26 at the age off 22.

Hargrove's lawsuit, which was filed before Bobbi Kristina's passing in July, was amended after she died. The lawsuit accused Gordon of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The amendement claims he gave her a "toxic cocktail" that left her "unconscious" and ultimately led to her death. Gordon was also accused of withdrawing funds from her accounts.

The 25-year-old's legal team claims, "as a result of Bobbi Kristina Brown's parentage, her death, and the subsequent criminal investigation has garnered national and international media attention adverse to Mr. Gordon" and "Mr. Gordon will be unfairly, legally, and financially prejudiced should he be subject to parallel criminal and civil proceedings."

The papers go on to say Hargrove's lawsuit alleges that "Mr. Gordon is a murderer, a habitual batterer of women, a seducer of young white females, a thief and/or con-man fueled by monetary gain, and a chemist capable of making a toxic cocktail," according to Us Weekly. "These allegations within the suit, while lacking any supporting facts whatsoever, are designed to appeal emotionally and with racial animus against Mr. Gordon."

His lawyers argue that because a judge sealed Bobbi Kristina's cause of death, Gordon is "precluded and denied the use of exculpatory evidence that will come forward as a result of the criminal investigation."

The papers say Gordon "has been put into an untenable situation" and that he "would enjoy nothing more than to defend himself in this lawsuit, however, the same individuals that have filed this suit are the same people who are actively seeking a criminal prosecution and he simply cannot defend both simultaneously as refusal to incriminate himself."