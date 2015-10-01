If Nick Jonas really is dating Kate Hudson, you're not going to hear it from him.

A few days after the unlikely pair was spotted chilling at Disney World and sharing brunch, Jonas stopped by 94.7 Fresh FM on Tuesday for an interview. It didn't take long for the show host, Dana McKay, to zero in on the dating rumors.

"OK, I have to ask you and I hope you don't get mad at me," she said, according to Us Weekly. "What was going on with you and Kate Hudson this weekend?"

The singer quickly responded, "I'm not gonna get mad at you, but I'm also not gonna talk about it."

Asked if he has a policy against kissing and telling, Jonas, 23, explained why he planned to stay mum on the matter.

"I keep some things to myself," he said. "The Internet's a strange place where a little thing can turn into a lot, but it's about how much of that you kind of want in your world and just living your life and knowing that people will have their opinion."

The 36-year-old Hudson, who was also spotted at Jonas' concert over the weekend, met Jonas a "couple months back," one source tells Us. Another has said they're not "officially dating."

Jonas split from Olivia Culpo in June after nearly two years together, while Hudson was linked to Derek Hough in the spring.