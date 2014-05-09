The Lacheys are one sweet family! Dad and mom Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo are on the cover of Parents magazine's June 2014 issue—featuring their adorable little boy Camden. Playfully bundled atop each other, Nick and Vanessa's 20-month-old tot displays his tiny baby teeth as he's wedged between mom and dad.

It turns out the wedging stops there. Minnillo, 33, revealed that though they're tempted to let baby Camden sneak into their bed, the couple has heeded advice from friends not to allow it… for the sake of sexy time. "When you've got the little one between you," she reflected, "it's not as romantic as when the two of you are alone."

The couple, in fact, revels in their quiet time together, even establishing a cozy routine once Camden heads to bed at 7:30 p.m. on the dot each night. "We put on some music or a favorite TV show, pour a glass of wine, have dinner—that's our 'alone time,'" Minnillo said. "That's why it was so important to us to establish Camden's sleep schedule right out of the gate. I had six different moms telling me, 'Get him on a routine; you will thank yourself later.'"

They amusingly recalled in the interview when they first got together on the 2006 set of Lachey's "What's Left of Me" music video. "Apparently Nick had wardrobe approval, because I was wearing this little dress that was actually a shirt," Minnillo joked. He chimed in, "It was a dress as far as I was concerned."

"My wife's maternal side is a new dynamic to her personality," Lachey, 40, added. "It's definitely made her even sexier." For her part, Minnillo said, "I knew the man I was going to marry was not only a great man, a good friend, and a family guy, but he was going to respect and treat me well and be an amazing father and role model to our children. That's Nick."

Minnillo, in return, has also been rallying around her husband since he took over hosting duties on VH1's "Big Morning Buzz" in March. The family even made a part-time move to New York for Lachey's new gig. "Nick made the sacrifice of waiting until my show wrapped to do his show," she revealed. "I'm not taking opportunities in L.A. during my show's hiatus. We are a family first, and that means both of us raising Cam together."

The one lesson Lachey wants to teach his son most about relationships? "To respect all women," Lachey said. "Including his mother and his sister, if he ever has one."

Jessica Simpson's ex-husband added, "But if he's anything like me, he'll be an emotional sap, and falling in love will probably happen way too easily for him. And then he'll get his heart broken more than a few times."

