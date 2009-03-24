NEW YORK (AP) -- Nickelodeon will ask kids to unplug their games and gadgets for a minute on Earth Day to symbolize a commitment to helping the environment.

The unplugged minute will come at nine o'clock in the evening on April 22, when many of Nick's viewers should arguably be in bed. It doesn't extend to television sets.

Nickelodeon has in the past urged its fans to turn off the TV and go out and play for three hours one day each year, and will likely do so again.

Nickelodeon is also honoring actor Leonardo DiCaprio with its first-ever "Big Green Help Award" this Saturday on its annual Kids' Choice Awards.