Nick Cannon secretly filed for divorce from Mariah Carey last month after six years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Cannon’s petition was filed on December 12. That was a little more than a week after divorce negotiations allegedly caused Carey to miss her “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” taping. As Gossip Cop reported at the time, Carey was slated to film her performance the night before the annual tree-lighting special, but when she showed up three hours late, producers pulled the plug. Carey ended up opening the NBC show live, and was then ridiculed for her rough vocals.

Then, a little more than two weeks later, Cannon took to Twitter on December 29 to slam claims he was making a diss album about Carey. “I will never say anything negative about @MariahCarey We are forever a family rooted in love,” he tweeted. Cannon similarly ranted in September, after tabloid reports claimed they were battling over custody of their twins and more issues. As Gossip Cop reported, the “America’s Got Talent” host tweeted, “What infuriates me most is to hear people slander @MariahCarey . I will forever be in debted to her for blessing me with our children.”

“I will always love her unconditionally for this and so much more. @MariahCarey is an amazing Mother and I trust her wholeheartedly,” he went on. “I love @MariahCarey and that will never change!!” Cannon and Carey were first reported to be living apart in August, even though Cannon himself shot down split rumors in May. He told Parade at the time, “There’s no merit or truth to it.”

The news of Cannon’s filing comes one day after Carey announced on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she will have a Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace beginning in May. The couple wed in 2008, and welcomed daughter Monroe and son Moroccan in 2011. Gossip Cop has reached out for comment, and will have updates.

