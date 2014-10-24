Nick Cannon opens up about his separation from Mariah Carey on Friday’s “Meredith Vieira Show,” revealing that their 3-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan’s lives haven’t “changed one bit” since the split.

Cannon says the details surrounding his breakup with Carey are often dramatized by the media. “It’s one of those things because being someone who is in the public eye, you never want to deal with your personal life in the public eye, but we have to,” notes Cannon. “The media, they can say whatever they want to say and, obviously because you are not giving them anything, so they kind of create all these stories and make it way worse than it actually is.”

The “America’s Got Talent” host recalls hearing the other day that “there is a family dispute” over their eight dogs.” He joked, “It’s the Jack Russell puppy dispute. They just make up all of these things. It’s truly just staying focused on family and what’s right and getting through these times and doing what’s right for the kids, so that’s just where we are.”

As for for his twins, Cannon says, “I think they are just happy. They love mommy, they love daddy.” He adds, “We have always been people who have been on the go, coming and going, their life hasn’t changed one bit. We spend holidays together, we do everything that we are supposed to do together as a family.”

The comedian also dishes about covering the massive tattoo that he had of Carey’s name across his shoulders. “I’m still getting it done,” he explains of his new ink. “It’s like a whole work of art, my entire back and my arm and everything. I was leaving the gym going into the studio just having had that work done and they got me,” he says of a paparazzi photo of the work in progress. “It’s going to be a big reveal but it’s not finished it’s halfway done. It’s a lot of pain.”

Cannon then tells Vieira she should get a “cute little ankle tattoo,” before warning her, “Don’t put anyone’s name!”