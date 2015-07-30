Nick Gordon is begging Bobby Brown to let him attend Bobbi Kristina Brown’s funeral on Saturday in Georgia. As Gossip Cop reported, the 22-year-old’s funeral will take place at St. James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, and her burial will be on Monday in New Jersey at Fairview Cemetery, where her mother Whitney Houston is buried.

Gordon, who has been accused of physically abusing Bobbi Kristina before she was found unconscious and face down in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia home, was banned from visiting his girlfriend at the hospital and later at a rehab center. Following her death, Gordon sent Bobby Brown an email pleading with the singer to let him attend the funeral. “I loved Krissi with all my heart and I am destroyed that she is gone and I need to say goodbye,” read the email. He also included Bobbi Kristina’s aunt Pat Houston on the email, writing, “I’m begging you both to please put your differences aside and allow me this chance.” Gordon continued, “Krissi loved me very much and she would want me there.”

As Gossip Cop previously noted, Bobbi Kristina died Sunday in an Atlanta-area hospice, almost six months after the incident in her home. Her death triggered a homicide investigation, but a preliminary autopsy report revealed that there was “no obvious underlying cause of death” and “no significant injuries.”