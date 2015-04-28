Nick Gordon is out of rehab following a two-month long stint. As Gossip Cop previously reported, Gordon checked into rehab in March after an explosive “Dr. Phil” interview, during which he was wasted and threatened to commit suicide if Bobbi Kristina Brown didn’t come out of her coma.

According to a new report, Gordon recently left rehab, and is now living with his mom. Gossip Cop has reached out to Gordon’s rep for confirmation.

Earlier today, Gordon tweeted verses from the Serenity Prayer, “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. The courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference.” The Serenity Prayer is often recited by those in 12-Step programs.

Before checking into rehab, Gossip Cop reported, Gordon was allegedly so drunk and high during his interview with Dr. Phil that he couldn’t walk on his own volition and needed assistance. “He was in no condition to do an interview at all,” noted Dr. Phil in March. “He was high as a kite. He said he was drinking, and he mentioned Xanax.”

The news of Gordon checking out of rehab was first reported by People. Gossip Cop will update as more information emerges.