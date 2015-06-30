Nick Jonas and CrossFit are feuding on Twitter after the singer slammed the fitness company for making an “ignorant” joke about diabetes. Jonas, who was diagnosed with Type I diabetes at the age of 13, posted a screengrab of a tweet by CrossFit that had an image of a Coca-Cola bottle next to words “open diabetes.” The company further captioned the photo, “’Make sure you pour some out for your dead homies’ – Greg Glassman #CrossFit #Sugarkills @CrossFitCEO.”

Jonas clearly didn’t find CrossFit’s joke funny and tweeted on Tuesday, “This is not cool. Please know and understand the difference between type one and type [two] diabetes before making ignorant comments. Sensitivity to all diseases, and proper education on the cause and day to day battle is important.”

Instead of apologizing, the fitness company tweeted, “Sugar linked to diabetes with ‘same level of confidence that linked cigarettes and lung cancer in the 1960s’ – @bittman.” CrossFit then lashed back at the pop star, writing, “Anyone can get T2 diabetes, even those with T1. Stop assuming we don’t grasp the difference and help us raise awareness. @nickjonas.” The company also responded to fans on Twitter that their joke was in reference to Type 2 diabetes, “which can be caused by sugar consumption.”

What do you think of Nick Jonas and CrossFit’s Twitter feud about diabetes?