Nick Jonas will at least always have Olivia Culpo to thank for his massive hit song, "Jealous" ... even if their relationship didn't quite work out in the end.

The 22-year-old singer and the 23-year-old former Miss Universe have split, multiple sources confirm to ET.

One source reveals that both are currently in New York City, though staying in separate hotels.

Olivia was "heartbroken" when Nick broke up with her, another source adds.

Nick was spotted eating solo in NYC last Thursday.

Nick and Olivia had been dating since August 2013, when they met at the 2013 Miss USA competition. Rumors of a split have surrounded the former couple recently, especially since the good-looking pair hasn't been seen together since the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17. But just last week in an interview with ABC News, Nick said that their relationship was going "good."

But the "Chains" singer did admit that being in a long-distance relationship was "tough."

"Dealing with that is always an interesting thing, but it's all good," he said. "We're both busy, and young, and enjoying life, so, it's going well."

Last November, he revealed that his song "Jealous" was actually about Olivia.

"We went out one night and this guy was looking at her for a little too long," he recalled to TV talk show host Wendy Williams. "It was uncomfortable. I'm not a jealous person and this was an experience that I was one or two drinks in. I really got into it and then I decided to let me just process this a different way and go into the studio and write this song."