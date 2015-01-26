Nick Offerman, is that you?

The "Parks and Recreation" actor has shaved off his signature Ron Swanson 'stache -- but stopped short of a completely clean-shaven look -- at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend, where he's promoting his new film Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.

The jury may still be out on Offerman's new look, but his film is already receiving rave reviews. "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" reportedly opened to a standing ovation at the fest and is said to have sparked a record-setting bidding war among potential distributors. Deadline reports that Fox Searchlight is set to pay $12 million for the film rights.

"Girl" is directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon and based on Jesse Andrews' YA novel about a teen with leukemia. Thomas Mann, Olivia Cooke, Connie Britton and Molly Shannon also star.

But back to the facial hair: something tells us that Ron Swanson wouldn't approve (but Tammy One might). Either way, with "Parks and Recreation" coming to a close on NBC, it seems all too fitting (and devastating) that we say goodbye to the mustache.