Nick & Vanessa Lachey post first pic of baby Brooklyn
"Family is EVERYTHING!"
That's what Vanessa Lachey posted on her website Saturday along with a professional portrait of her growing family -- the first one showing daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth.
She and Nick Lachey welcomed Brooklyn in January. Their son Camden is 2 years old.
Check out the pic:
And just for fun, here's a closeup of mom Vanessa and baby Brooklyn:
The happy couple announced they were pregnant with #2 on Twitter with a photo with "It's a girl!" written in the sand behind Camden.
"Can't think of a better way to celebrate 3 years of marriage to my beautiful @VanessaLachey than this!" Nick Lachey tweeted, adding #family.
We can't wait to see what the Lacheys do for their holiday card this year!