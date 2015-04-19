"Family is EVERYTHING!"

That's what Vanessa Lachey posted on her website Saturday along with a professional portrait of her growing family -- the first one showing daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth.

She and Nick Lachey welcomed Brooklyn in January. Their son Camden is 2 years old.

Check out the pic:

And just for fun, here's a closeup of mom Vanessa and baby Brooklyn:

The happy couple announced they were pregnant with #2 on Twitter with a photo with "It's a girl!" written in the sand behind Camden.

"Can't think of a better way to celebrate 3 years of marriage to my beautiful @VanessaLachey than this!" Nick Lachey tweeted, adding #family.

We can't wait to see what the Lacheys do for their holiday card this year!