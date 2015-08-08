Nicki Minaj has fueled speculation she’s pregnant after calling Meek Mill her “baby father” on Saturday night during a concert at the First Niagara Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. She’s also done nothing yet to debunk online chatter that she’s expecting her first child with Mill. While bringing her boyfriend onstage, Minaj said, “Make some noise for my baby father,” as Mill triumphantly flailed his arms up in the air.

It’s unclear whether Minaj was serious or not, but when a fan tweeted at her after the concert, “OMG @NICKIMINAJ OMG #BESTCONCERTEVER guess who’s pregnant,” along with an emoji of a baby, the singer retweeted the message with eight tears of joy emojis. Gossip Cop has reached out to Minaj’s rep for a comment but has yet to hear back. Additionally, neither Minaj nor Mill have directly confirmed or confirmed that she’s pregnant.

Last month, after Mill said in a Sirius radio interview that he “wishes” Minaj were pregnant, she tweeted, “No matter wut he, or anyone else says, Onika Tanya Maraj won’t b pushing anyone1 out her vajayjay, until she’s married. Now check that.”

In December, Minaj talked to Ellen DeGeneres about starting a family. She said she would only take a break from her career if she made “an astronomical amount of money” or had a baby, to which DeGeneres noted, “If you have a family, that’s not taking a break at all. You are you going to be exhausted.” Minaj responded to the talk show host, “I know but I want a cute little fat baby. I mean not now, but one day I want a cute fat baby.”

Gossip Cop will update as soon as we get a definitive answer. Check out the video of Minaj calling Mill her “baby father,” here.