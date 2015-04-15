Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill engaged? Minaj floated the possibility and sent the Internet into a frenzy on Wednesday after she posted a series of cryptic Instagram and Twitter messages in which she was seen with a diamond ring on her left hand.

Late on Tuesday, Minaj shared a sweet picture of herself and Mill standing in front of a black car. The photo seems innocent enough, but eagle-eyed fans spotted a giant diamond ring on Minaj’s finger and immediately started wondering if she was engaged. The rapper captioned the photo on Twitter, “I wish every night could feel like last night. Hello, Miami.”

On Wednesday, she sent the Internet further into overdrive again when she tweeted emojis of a diamond ring and a heart. “I’ll post it later,” wrote Minaj, leaving to lots of speculation about whether Mill had proposed.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Minaj and Mill first went public with their relationship in February when she shared a picture of him kissing her on the cheek. The pair was first linked as a couple last fall, shortly after Minaj split from Safaree Samuels. Initially, she denied a romance, but later fessed up to it.