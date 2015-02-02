Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are officially dating. The longtime friends went public with their relationship on Monday when Minaj shared a photo on Instagram that shows Mill kissing her.

As Gossip Cop reported, Minaj and Mill were first linked last fall in the wake of her split from longtime boyfriend Safaree Samuels. As rumors heated up, however, both stars denied things were anything but platonic. In December, for instance, Minaj shot down the speculation in a radio interview, saying, “Why would you ask that? We’re just friends.”

As the two grew closer in the time since, friendship has now blossomed into romance. Minaj didn’t caption her new PDA picture, but let the photo do the talking for her. And that was enough for fans, who quickly got “Nicki & Meek” trending on Twitter in both the United States and worldwide.

The confirmation of their relationship comes just three days after Minaj seemingly slammed Samuels during her Bud Light “House of Whatever” Super Bowl concert. “Mother------s get where they’re going, and then they wanna leave yo a-- when they get there,” the rapper said on stage. “Mother------s that don’t know how to appreciate a mother------- good thing until it’s gone!” Many took the comments to be digs at Samuels, with whom she’s traded barbs since their contentious breakup. Minaj now seems to be sending another message via her new photo with Mill.

