Nicki Minaj is not pregnant with Meek Mill’s baby, despite first teasing a concert audience in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and then continuing the ruse with a series of coy (and misleading) tweets. As Gossip Cop reported, while performing at the First Niagara Pavilion, Minaj brought Mill onstage and said, “Make some noise for my baby father,” as he excitedly raised his arms in the air.

That prompted fans to tweet about her being “pregnant.” While Minaj didn’t say anything like, “I’m pregnant,” she did retweet her fans with emojis that represented tears of joy. Minaj perpetuated the untrue rumor late Sunday by retweeting fan messages such as one that read, “congratulations on the baby news! So happy for you.” Generally, a celebrity would reply or post a separate tweet that reads, “I’m NOT pregnant.”

But Minaj decided to play along with her fans’ feelings by not denying the rumor she started by referring to Mill as her “baby father.” She even posted a photo to Instagram with her hand conveniently over her belly. Regardless, Gossip Cop has learned she is NOT pregnant with Mill’s baby, who, based on a number of memes, would look strikingly similar to Drake.

