Nicki Minaj performed at a star-studded bar mitzvah on Saturday, where she told the kids not to become “bums” and was hit on by the birthday boy.

Matt Murstein, the son of wealthy Medallion Financial Corp. founder Andrew Murstein, had his milestone bash at the Pierre Hotel in New York City. Hank Aaron, John Starks, and New York governor Andrew Cuomo were among the attendees. There was also a video montage featuring messages from Patrick Ewing and and Bob Costas. Minaj performed a seven-song set, and posed for pictures with guests.

The rapper posted photos on Instagram after the event, jokingly calling the 13-year-old her “new boy toy.” She also captioned a picture with Murstein’s pals, “Get a load of these little hunks I met last night @ the Bar Mitzvah :-/ they were very ummm turnT.” Indeed, when Minaj asked the group about their ages, the man of the night hilariously responded that he’s “old enough.”

Minaj also gave the middle school students an inspirational speech of sorts, telling the crowd, “Stay in school and don’t be a slouch or a bum. She went on, “And ladies, never let a man have to take care of you, do you understand me? Be your own woman, be your own person.”

Minaj isn’t the only star to turn up at bar mitzvahs lately. As Gossip Cop reported, Nick Jonas performed at a bat mitzvah in February, where he was rushed by an ecstatic young fan.

