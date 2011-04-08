Nicole Richie would like to clear the air.

This past week, the fashion designer and mother of two became the subject of fresh pregnancy rumors after some blogs claimed she was sporting a baby bump in new photos.

Richie, 29, told UsMagazine.com in a statement Friday:

"Contrary to recent speculation, I am not pregnant. This irresponsible reporting continues to feed an atmosphere of self-doubt and insecurity. To publicly point out a change in anyone's body is mean spirited and cruel. People's bodies change and change again. This is not newsworthy and is a waste of valuable media space that should be used for more important issues."

Richie and rocker husband Joel Madden (they wed in Beverly Hills last December) are already parents to daughter Harlow, 3, and son Sparrow, 18 months.

During a January appearance on CBS' The Talk, Richie explained why she's not racing to have a third child.

"I don't think it's fair to ask someone that had two [children] back to back if they're going to have another one. Right now I'm like, 'Nooo!'," the former Simple Life star said, laughing, "But you never know. I need a nap!"

