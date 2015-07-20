To call Nicole Kidman's Queen of the Desert themed photoshoot for Vogue beautiful is an understatement.

The 48-year-old actress looks stunning in the pics shot by photographer Peter Lindbergh, celebrating her upcoming role in Werner Herzog's film "The Queen of the Desert" as revolutionary figure Gertrude Bell.

VogueIn the accompanying interview, the Australian star chats about her family life with husband Keith Urban and their daughters, 7-year-old Sunday Rose and 4-year-old Faith.

"Keith and I always say, 'We're doing a play,' 'We're doing a tour,' because it is like that -- the family has to do it together," Kidman says.

The two have been married since June 2006, and she's obviously still smitten to this day. During the interview she mentions a night out with the American Idol judge, where she watched her husband sing in an impromptu jam session. "I looked up at him at one point and I saw his tattoos and his foot going, and he had the guitar, and I was like, 'God, I love that man,'" she gushes. "I'm so glad I'm in this world.'"

If it was up to the Oscar-winning actress, she'd have more kids with the 47-year-old country star.

"I wish I could have met him much earlier and had way more children with him," she says bluntly. "But I didn't. I mean, if I could have had two more children with him, that would have been just glorious. But as Keith says, 'The wanting mind, Nicole. Shut it down.'"

The usually private actress says she sometimes talks so candidly about such personal topics as motherhood to help others. Aside from her daughters with Keith, Nicole has two adopted children -- Isabella Jane and Connor -- with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. "I've experienced adoption. I've experienced birth with a genetic child. I've experienced surrogacy with a genetic child," she explains. "I speak openly about it because so many of my friends are discussing it. It's important for other women to go, 'I get it!'"

Nicole also lets the magazine into her rustic farm and home in Australia, participating in their popular 73 questions series. In the Q&A, Nicole says the best way to decompress is to "make love," and sporting a flowy white dress, shows a carefree side of herself rarely seen.

"I can read here," Nicole adds about why she decided to live in Nashville as opposed to Hollywood. "I can write here. I can hike. I can take my kids to school. I can live the way I've always wanted to live ... A life. A real life."

ET caught up with Keith in June, when he also gushed about Nicole. "I'm chasing her all the time," he admitted. "That's the way it should be."