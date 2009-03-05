Niki Taylor's birthday is doubly significant this year.



The supermodel gave birth to a baby daughter in Nashville on Wednesday morning (March 4), a day before Taylor's own birthday, report celebrity news sites.



Ciel Taylor Lamar was born at 11:30 a.m. and weighed in at 7 lbs., 8 oz.



Taylor, 34, and her husband, NASCAR driver Burney Lamar, already have 14-year-old twin sons, Hunter and Jake.



Taylor is also the former co-host of Bravo's "Make Me a Supermodel," which premiered its second season Wednesday night with Australian model Nicole Trunfio taking her place by model Tyson Beckford's side.