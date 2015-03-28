Nina Dobrev is not demanding Ian Somerhalder cancel his wedding to Nikki Reed, despite a painfully wrong story from Celeb Dirty Laundry, a factory for false reports. The site has repeatedly spread lies about the three stars in recent months. Gossip Cop wants to stop this latest nonsense right here.

Back in January, CDL made up a story about Dobrev allegedly predicting a Somerhalder-Reed split. Then in February, the blog made up a story about Reed fearing Somerhalder was cheating with Dobrev. Both of those rumors were 100 percent fabricated, just like countless other CDL stories, including the one published on Saturday.

“Rumors say that Nina Dobrev demands that Ian Somerhalder break up with Nikki Reed and cancel wedding plans,” alleges the site, explaining that Dobrev and Somerhalder’s converging story lines on “The Vampire Diaries” means they’re spending more time together.

According to CDL, Reed is growing jealous, and Dobrev and Somerhalder and getting closer. The webloid claims there’s drama: “Nina and Ian fighting about getting back together and how Nina wants Ian to dump Nikki, Nikki fighting with Ian because she’s jealous and insecure, and Ian more confused than ever.”

Actually, Gossip Cop is just “confused” about why people take anything CDL publishes seriously. But people do, because we’re being asked about this latest “love triangle” rumor! A source close to the situation tells Gossip Cop the rumor about Dobrev pressuring Somerhalder to cancel his wedding is “completely insane.”