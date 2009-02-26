NEW YORK (AP) -- No agreement has been reached in the Jeremy Piven grievance hearing.

Piven appeared Thursday at the session requested by the producers of "Speed-the-Plow," which the performer abruptly quit in December after his doctor said he was suffering from mercury poisoning.

But after hearing from both parties, a panel composed of Actors' Equity and Broadway League representatives were unable to reach a unanimous decision. A joint statement issued by the union and the Broadway producers' trade association said "the producers have the right, as a next step, to proceed to arbitration."