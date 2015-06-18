Norman Reedus proved he had a sense of humor on Wednesday, when he hilariously shut down a report that he's dating his former The Walking Dead co-star Emily Kinney.

After Us Weekly alleged that the 46-year-old actor is currently dating Kinney -- whose character Beth was killed off last year -- Reedus took to Twitter to share this gem with his fans.

"New couple alert," he tweeted alongside a photo of him and Arnold Schwarzenegger, enjoying a beer at last week's CMT Awards.

The odd couple apparently had a lot of fun together at the show, as evidenced by this cute Snapchat video.

"Look who I found -- we have something in common by the way," Arnold smiles. "Yes, we both kill zombies! Yes, zombies are dead!"

On a serious note, Reedus' rep did confirm that, despite plenty of Walking Dead fans' hopes, he and Kinney are not a couple.

"We can confirm that they are not dating," his rep told MTV News.