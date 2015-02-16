North West may be only a year old, but she's already pulling off some pretty hardcore fashion.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 16, to post this cute photo of baby Nori rocking a bulletproof vest at her dad's Adidas fashion show last Thursday.

"Look at my little cutie!!! #DaddysMuse #BabyYeezyBulletProofVest," she wrote.

Seeing as her famous mama is rocking a camouflage jacket, we're sensing a theme here.

Kim has dished on her already stylish daughter's style preferences in the past, telling Lucky magazine last August that North is definitely not a girly-girl.

"She doesn't like pink or purple -- she likes greys, creams, oatmeal colors and black," she revealed. "Every once in a while she'll add in some color, like with her little red Air Yeezys, but other than that she likes to keep it pretty simple."

A darkly-dressed North West has indeed been a fixture at New York Fashion Week this year, although she doesn't appear to be having the best time. After crying at her own father's star-studded show where she sat by Beyonce and Vogue's Anna Wintour, check her out not feeling her coveted front-row seat at the Alexander Wang show on Saturday.

But one person Nori is making happy is the always hard-to-please Kanye.

"She makes him smile...Thank you @AlexanderWangNY for this outfit you made for North!!!!," Kim posted after the show.