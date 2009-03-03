HONG KONG (AP) -- Oasis says China has blocked what would have been the British band's debut in the country in April because lead singer Noel Gallagher took part in a free Tibet concert in 1997.

China claims Tibet has always been part of its territory, but many Tibetans say the Himalayan region was virtually independent for centuries and that Beijing's tight control is draining them of their culture and identity.

A growing number of Western musical acts have traveled to China in recent years, including the Rolling Stones and Elton John, but Beijing closely regulates live performances, especially after Icelandic singer Bjork embarrassed authorities last year by shouting "Tibet!" after performing a song called "Declare Independence" in Shanghai.

The Ministry of Culture said at the time that Bjork "broke Chinese law and hurt Chinese people's feelings," adding that "there is no country that admits that Tibet is an 'independent country.'"

Officials at China's Ministry of Culture "have now deemed that the band are consequently unsuitable to perform to their fans" on April 3 in Beijing and April 5 in Shanghai after discovering that Gallagher performed at a free Tibet concert in New York City in 1997, Oasis said in a statement on its Web site Wednesday.

The band is "extremely disappointed" and hopes Chinese officials will reconsider, the statement said.

Calls to the Ministry of Culture's press office Wednesday seeking comment went unanswered.

Oasis said its show in Hong Kong on April 7 will go ahead as scheduled. The former British colony is now ruled by China, but has retained separate political and economic systems.

Oasis is also touring Japan and South Korea as part of the Asian leg of its world tour to promote its new album, "Dig Out Your Soul."