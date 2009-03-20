NEW YORK (AP) -- Nielsen is giving high approval ratings to President Barack Obama's "Tonight Show" appearance.

Obama's visit with Jay Leno, the first by a sitting president, scored an 11.2 rating in metered-market households. That's the highest number since January 2005, when "Tonight" paid tribute to the late Johnny Carson. The last time "Tonight" logged a higher rating was following the "Seinfeld" finale in May 1998.

Thursday's telecast nearly tripled show's season-average 3.9 household rating.

These preliminary numbers measure Nielsen households in 56 U.S. markets.