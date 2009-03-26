WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Barack Obama told the viewers of a popular Latin music awards show Thursday that they must "stay involved and make your voices heard" as the nation fights its way out of troubled times.

"I want you to know that I will always be listening and my administration is working hard so that we can expand opportunity for all Americans and reach that better day," the president said in a prerecorded message broadcast during the "Premio Lo Nuestro" show on the Univision Spanish-language television network.

It was the second time in a week Obama reached out to Univision; he called on a reporter from the network during Tuesday's prime-time news conference.

The awards show was broadcast live from the BankUnited Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

The White House released a transcript of Obama's statement.

He wished the viewers good evening in Spanish and he celebrated the diversity of Latin music. The president closed by offering another line in Spanish. Translated into English, the president said, "And for all those nominees wondering if tonight is their night, let me just say, yes, you can!"