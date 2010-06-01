LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) -- Actor Val Kilmer is set to appear before a board of county commissioners in New Mexico to explain derogatory comments he's been quoted as making about the state.

San Miguel County Attorney Jesus Lopez says the manager of Kilmer's Pecos River Ranch told officials the "Batman Forever" actor plans to show up on June 23.

A 2003 Rolling Stone article quoted Kilmer as saying he lives in the "homicide capital of the Southwest" and that 80 percent "of the people in my county are drunk."

Kilmer has denied the statements.

Kilmer wants the county to approve a permit allowing him to rent out three guest houses on his ranch. The county's planning and zoning commission approved the request, but the county commission wants him to explain his earlier remarks.